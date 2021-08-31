Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Now Spotify’s 2nd Biggest Album Debut Behind Drake’s ‘Scorpion’

Kanye West’s Donda album is the second biggest album to debut on Spotify ever behind Drake’s Scorpion.

Following the surprise release of Donda on Sunday (Aug. 29), the album is already making history on the charts. According to Chart Data, the rapper’s tenth studio album clocked close to 100 million streams on Spotify in 24 hours, making it the second-biggest album debut in the history of the platform.

Ye replaces Post Malone for the No. 2 spot after the artist previously held on with 79 million streams in 24 hours for his album Beerbongs & Bentleys. Interestingly enough, Kanye West has only been bettered by his current rival Drake’s Scorpion from June 2018, which amassed 132 million streams in a day when it was released.

Kanye and Drake are reportedly beefing at the moment, and it was said that they would both release their albums on the same day (Sept. 3). However, Kanye West says Universal released his album prematurely and without his consent on Sunday (Aug. 29). Regardless of that hiccup, the album is already thriving as it has not only found instant success on Spotify but other streaming platforms as well.

Donda broke the record for going No. 1 in most countries on Apple Music. The album has nabbed the coveted top spot on the chart in 130 countries thus far, including the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, and Brazil.

Featuring appearances from the likes of Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Pop Smoke, DaBaby, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, and more, Donda boasts 27 tracks. The most popular of which already appears to be the Hov feature “Jail,” which is also assisted by Francis and the Lights. The title debuted at No. 1 on the US Spotify chart with 4.277 million streams and is currently No. 1 on the US singles chart on Apple Music. Kanye claims the label also blocked “Jail pt 2,” which should have been a collaboration with DaBaby.

Donda’s immense first-day success has fans looking forward to what is to come.