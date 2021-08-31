Cardi B Supports Offset At NYSE As Reservoir Media Who Owns Migos Catalog Goes Public

Cardi B might be heavily pregnant, but that’s not stopping her from showing up to support her husband Offset as he rang the NASDAQ bell to celebrate Reservoir Media- an independent music rights company that’s female-owned going public on the stock exchange.

Cardi B showed up in ink sweats to support Offset, who was all smiles as he stood next to his heavily pregnant wife.

Launching on the stock exchange is a huge move for the company that’s women-led and staffed with mainly women that own Offset‘s and the Migos‘ catalog of music.

According to TMZ, along with Offset and the Migos’ music catalog, the company, which is now trading as RSVR on the NYSE stock exchange, also owns a large number of masters and rights for several artists and has a music publishing catalog of more than 130,000 copyrights dating as far back as the 1900s.

The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Golnar Khosrowshahi, speaking about the company, had said since its 14-year operation, “the Reservoir team has excelled at enhancing the value of our copyrights and recordings, while building a diverse and high-quality catalog and growing our roster. Our tremendous passion and skills have driven Reservoir to hold a regular Top 10 U.S. market share as reported by Billboard.”

This morning, Reservoir rang the @Nasdaq Opening Bell in celebration of our recent IPO. It is both exciting and humbling to take this next step in Reservoir's journey. We look forward to all the opportunities this creates, as we deepen our commitment to #investinginentertainment. pic.twitter.com/Gmu0ZGSoQf — Reservoir (@ReservoirMedia) August 30, 2021

The company launched on the stock exchange in July but celebrated the milestone with Offset on Monday while also doing the ceremonial bell-ringing to signal the company’s entry into the NYSE.

Meanwhile, the company’s model seems less predatory and more artist centered, with Offset saying that the aim is to put the power of publishing and control back into the actual artists’ hands.

Meanwhile, Cardi B, who last week defended her husband after a fan got carried away with herself and insinuated that the Migos rapper was not adding to the rap duo, showed up to support her husband and RSVR.

Cardi was blinged out in diamonds and sported over-sized frames sunglasses and a blue denim Chanel bag.