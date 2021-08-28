TeeJay and Bounty Killer’s Foundations Partnered With WiPay

TeeJay and Bounty Killer announced that their foundations, the UpTop Foundation and Bounty have partnered with WiPay Jamaica.

The dancehall legend made the announcement on IG on Friday (August 27), sharing some photos of himself with TeeJay representatives from the company. The “Look Into My Eyes” singer added a caption saying, “I’m happy to announce that WiPay Jamaica has partnered with my @bounty_foundation to distribute their Digital Grant to assist those who have been affected and displaced by the Pandemic. Thank you @wipayjamaica @aldwyn.Wayne thank you my brother @uptopboss_official to be associated with this cause to help the needy. Also with my team @sharonburkesolidagency.”

Bounty Killer‘s supporters took to the comment section to share their thoughts. “I swear if bounty was richer Jamaica would a alright. The amount a ppl the man help. Respect goes out to the real general,” one fan commented.

“Yeah educate the people on cryptocurrency. It will be the great financial equalizer,” another added with clapping emojis.

The artiste’s Bounty Foundation has made immense donations to a plethora of struggling individuals all over the world. The recent donation of tablets to Seaview Gardens Primary, donating money along with wheelchairs in Porus, and helping a struggling teenager to complete her house is only a small fraction of what the foundation has done.

After assisting the teenager, Bounty Killer took the time to say a few words. “This is the thing Bounty Foundation does. We collaborate as well, as we know there is a lot of needs in this country, and Bounty Foundation is young; it’s just started; we can’t take on everything. But, this is what we plan to take on right now- Ashley and her little one-room…so we decided we are gonna give her $100,000.”

The Bounty Foundation is committed to supporting children and youth to reach their full potential.

On the other hand, TeeJay’s Instagram post stated, “I’m happy to announce that WiPay Jamaica has partnered with my Uptop Foundation to distribute their Digital Grant to assist those who have been affected and displaced by the Pandemic. Thank you @wipayjamaica @aldwyn.Wayne thank you my brother @gungadzilla to be associated with this cause to help the needy. Team work with @sharonburkesolidagency.”

Fans have been noticing how different TeeJay has become in terms of his mission and the projects he participates in. They have stated that he has been holding his own and doing a great job. His post has been garnering massive positive feedback from fans.

“Big things ah gwan,” one supporter commented, adding three flame emojis.

“Big moves me bredda uptop foreva,” another followed with four clapping emojis.

Teejay and Bounty Killer’s partnership with WiPay will see them distribute JM$4 million in COVID-19 relief islandwide amid a new wave gripping Jamaica. The grant initiative is scheduled to be launched in two weeks.