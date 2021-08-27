“ATL 2” Movie Trailer Goes Viral After Chance The Rapper Tweet

It seems Chance The Rapper has struck gold as ATL: The Homecoming trailer hit the net.

Days after Chance The Rapper tweeting that ATL never truly got its flowers, the makers of the cult classic film has now unveiled the first trailer for the sequel. The popular and beloved film starred T.I. and Lauren London and is based on the experiences of producers Dallas Austin and Tionne Watkins growing up on the south side of Atlanta in the early 90s.

Chance The Rapper shared on Twitter this week, “I believe ATL is a movie that never truly got it’s flowers. It’s probably the most quotable movie from my childhood.”

Two days later, fans everywhere are screaming for this memorable moment as the ATL cast reunites once again for the long-awaited sequel, ATL: The Homecoming, not that we did’t knew it was in the works. Chris Robinson, known as Mr Roboto, the film director and mastermind behind the original film, posted the trailer for ATL 2 today on his Instagram.

“HEY @chancetherapper WHAT IF……..WE DID IT ONE MORE TIME + #THE FAMILY #THELOVE #THEQUOTABLES #ATL2,” was the caption that broke the news on Friday. The trailer has since gone viral online.

In response, actor Jackie Long reposted the short teaser of the new movie on his Instagram with the caption, “(eye emoji). What am I looking at right now. See what you started @chancetherapper . #actorgang (Traffic light emoji) green light gang.”

The trailer begins by showing the crossways of the great city of Atlanta, Georgia. The scene then moves to the true stars of the show, the original cast, walking together through the desolate roads of Atlanta to the classic single, Georgia, by Ray Charles in honor of the star-crossed location. We see the sunrise and watch the sunset over the city. Ominously, as the cast slowly walks in the setting sun of the great New York of the South, the monologue of Ruben ‘Big Rube’ Bailey plays in the background.

“Our destinies align. Our paths intertwine. The web that’s woven so wickedly plexed that the weaver no longer even knows where to step.”

Fates have most certainly aligned for this moment as fans of the original classic movie will get to see the . Are you excited about its release?