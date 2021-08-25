Lizzo Reveals Drake Contacted Her After Shooting Her Shots In “Rumors”

Lizzo has disclosed that Drake reached out to her after hearing a particular raunchy lyric in her recently released single, “Rumors,” featuring Cardi B.

The rapper made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live Show on Tuesday (August 24), where Niall Horan was sitting in for the host.

While many viewers of the late-night talk show were left in conversations about some chemistry that they detected between Lizzo and Niall, many others were left in suspense following Lizzo’s admission.

“There’s a lyric in the song, ‘No, I ain’t f**k Drake yet.’ Do explain,” Niall requested of the pop star.

“OK, so the original line was, ‘No, I ain’t f–k Niall yet.’” Lizzo joked, gaining an outburst from the audience. “The label said it was a little bit provocative, So I changed it to Drake, a safer bet.”

The host then proceeded to ask the question that has perhaps been on the minds of many who heard the song, “Has Drake heard it?”

“I think he’s heard the number four song in the country,” Lizzo said confidently, praising the success of her song. “Rumors” peaked at Number 4 in its first week of release.

The 33-year-old “Truth Hurts” rapper then made the big disclosure without spilling the full tea.

“Actually, I have heard from Drake. But that’s all I’m gonna say on that.”

Of course, fans are now left to ponder what the Canadian rapper said to Lizzo. Drizzy admitted that he is interested in BBW girls some time ago, but after being spotted with Johanna Leia weeks ago, the rapper might be taken.

Neither Drake nor Johanna, the mother of basketball player Amar Bailey, has confirmed or denied the speculations.

In the meantime, Lizzo appears content and happy with her journey, even after breaking down in tears just recently after receiving a wave of fat-shaming and racist comments sparked from the “Rumors” music video.

During the interview, Lizzo expressed gratitude to Cardi B, who defended her against the recent trolls, for joining her on the song.

“She really killed it on the song. Her and Cardi Jr. were in my music video. She brought her pregnant ass to set—I’m eternally grateful,” she said.

In less than two weeks of its release, the official video for “Rumors” received over 21 million views on YouTube.