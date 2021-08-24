Busta Rhymes Went Viral Following Expletives Ant-Mask Rant

Busta Rhymes is venting about the coronavirus mandates, which have seen the entertainment industry in the United States shuttering for more than a year, only recently reopening as more people become vaccinated.

However, the world is still experiencing a pandemic. With more deadly variants developing as the virus mutates, some states have had to pull back on full openings and insist that even vaccinated persons wear masks.

Busta Rhymes, however, is not happy about the mask mandates and the pandemic.

Speaking at the Seoul Tacos 10th Anniversary Block Party in St. Louis, Missouri, on June 19, the “Don’t Cha” emcee told his fans this was his “second show in front of human life in the last 15 f***** months.”

Busta Rhymes continued, “COVID can s**k a d**k,” to which his fans reacted with cheers and applause.

The emcee went further to say that the mandates to curb the spread of the virus was infringing on his rights as a citizen.

“All these little weird-ass government policies and mandates, suck a dick. Stop trying to take our civil liberties away.”

He also called out the mask mandates.

“It’s called the god-given right of freedom, right? No human being’s supposed to tell you, you can’t even breathe freely. F**** your mask. Some of y’all might feel differently, but f*** your mask. I can’t rhyme to you with a mask on. You can’t eat food with a f*** mask on. We can’t even see each other smile with a mask on.”

The emcee also shared his grouse at not being able to flirt properly with a mask on.

“I come from a time where before I used to even want to holler at a chick, I used to have to do shit with my face to let her know that I’m into her. But all of that energy gets blocked when your mask is on. Energy is important, and we are all conductors of *****.”

The artist also shared that he became “more empowered” during quarantine lockdowns have “learned so much shit in this little time off,” before directly telling fans, “I wanna see your face, f**k your mask.”

Busta Rhymes rails against COVID lockdowns and masks: “No human being is supposed to tell you you can’t even breathe freely. Fuck your mask!” “Stop trying to take our civil liberties away…Energy is important.”pic.twitter.com/CDpbTCk3bT — T. Grant Benson (@GrantB911) August 24, 2021

Meanwhile, many online reacted with horror at the artist’s comments as many have not only contracted the virus but have survived to tell the tale. Others have not been so lucky, as millions of persons have died from the virus.

“Hope this statement by him doesn’t turn into an irony,” one person said to refer to the many reports of persons either doubting the virus is real or refusing to take it seriously then becoming sick only to later warn others to be careful and take precautions.

“please keep yall mask on!!!! Covid i still very much real. People are dying left and right!!! PLEASE keep your mask on!!!!!” another person urged while another said, “and when he catch it he going want everybody to pray for him,” another said with a laughing emoji.

Another person shared a personal experience with a warning.

“He entitled to hid opinion but listen those policies are there for a good reason. I [lived] my best life December 2020 and Covid got my a$$. I thought I was gonna die…so now I’m extra nice ot osis Rona cos she chooses violence.”

Meanwhile, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is now FDA approved. Still, millions of people are against vaccines and have come up with conspiracies about why they won’t take the vaccines. According to the Center for Disease Control, CDC, the pandemic can get under control much quicker if everyone is vaccinated.