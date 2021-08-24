Baby Keem Shares Kendrick Lamar Collab Release Date

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar dropping new music soon.

There’s still no word for Kendrick Lamar fans about when his next album is going to drop, but at least they’ll get to hear the rapper’s voice on Friday, August 27. The elusive rapper will once again join forces with Baby Keem, who is his cousin, to drop the collaborative effort “Family Ties.”

Keep used Instagram to make the announcement today, August 23, and he also posted the cover art for the upcoming track. Since it is a family affair, the cover seems apt as it will feature an old family photo. Everyone else’s face is covered except for a teenage Kendrick Lamar and an even younger Baby Keem.

It’s very similar to Kendrick’s critically-acclaimed Good Kid, M.A.A.D City album cover and seems to be a tribute. He captioned the post “family ties Thursday // 9pm PST.”

The track was produced by Cardo and was first made known during a pgLang promo clip as Baby Keem was being announced as the latest member of his cousin’s production company alongside Dave Free. Baby Keem is also working on his highly anticipated debut album, which might be called The Melodic Blue.

As for Kendrick, he recently let fans know about his future with Top Dawg Entertainment as he announced that his DAMN. follow up would be his final on the West Coast label, but he also stoked some excitement when he added that fans would be hearing from him “soon.”

In a post released by Kendrick Lamar on August 20, he posted an image of a desktop folder labeled “nu thoughts” with a link to a message on his website. He announced that he is leaving TDE after dropping his final album.

He said: “As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough.”

