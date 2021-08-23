Yung Bleu Accuses Police Of Racial Profiling While Shopping For Trailer

Yung Bleu shared on his official Instagram account on Monday that while out shopping for a trailer for his upcoming tour, that he was racially profiled, leading to police swarming him and members of his team.

The rapper said he was out in Gainesville, Georgia, shopping for a trailer. However, the business owner called the police shortly, telling Yung Bleu that he suspected the rapper was committing fraud.

A video shared by the rapper showed several officers arriving as he alleged that that the officers arrived and even had their hands on their guns in a confrontational manner.

According to Yung Bleu, the officers asked what he was doing at the business place, after which he left.

The “You’re Mines Still” singer asserted his innocence and said he was only trying to buy a trailer.

“THESE GAINESVILLE, GA POLICE OFFICERS are racially profiling us!” he captioned the video. “They approached me and my team for absolutely nothing trying to buy a trailer for my tour at (Absolute Trailers) the owner was an old white guy who called the police talking about they suspect fraud! I was just trying to buy a trailer! The first officers walk up with hands on guns damn near drawn on us saying, ‘What y’all doing here?’”

The rapper said that he left the business place, but later on, a police unit was waiting on the highway where they pulled him over for “obstructed” tags.

“We have a brief back n forth and then as I leave, the cop is sitting in the middle of the highway waiting on us,” the rapper says as he stands outside of his vehicle.. “They trap and get behind me! Say my tag is obstructed, but she clearly had her lights on way before she saw the back of my car! 5 cars have pulled up on us since then! Saying we do fraud and all type of lies! I HAVE MORE VIDEO, BUT I will use only as evidence. We did nothing wrong!” the rapper asserted.

Meanwhile, fans reacted to the video as they came to his defense and urging that he not support racist businesses.

“Don’t give them your business and protect yourself king. Keep your phone rolling!!!” wrote one fan.

“Wow, like a young Black man can’t do good in life …That’s crazy. God Bless & be careful out there!” said another fan.

“I live there!” another fan said. “And they are the most racist ones by far!!!!”