Tory Lanez Laughs Leaving Court Despite Judge Increasing Bail To $250K

Tory Lanez was all smiles leaving court on Monday despite judge increasing his bail tab.

Tory Lanez will have to part with some cash following his surprise appearance at Rolling Loud last month. The news comes as prosecutors decided that he will have to increase the amount of bail that he’s currently paying because he violated a court order to stay away from Megan Thee Stallion.

According to TMZ, his bail was increased from $190k to $250k. Even though he may be happy to pay the extra cash since he’s avoided jail time for the offense, Lanez appeared in court earlier today, August 23, to find out what decision had been made. His criminal case for felony assault last year for allegedly shooting Megan in the foot is still pending.

Prosecutors filed a motion earlier this month to hold the “In For It” rapper in contempt for violating his restraining order. They brought up the issue following his guest appearance during DaBaby’s Rolling Loud set because he got within 100 yards of Megan, who also performed at the show.

Added to the increase in bail, the judge also modified his bail conditions to specifically prohibit the rapper from attending events where his alleged victim, Megan, will be present. That may cut his earning potential, but the judge also gave him a stern warning that if it happens again, he will be sent straight to jail. The judge also made it clear that this would be the last warning.

Recently he came in for heavy criticism from fans who accused him of hypocrisy after he defended Sha’Carri Richardson’s lackluster performance at the Prefontaine Classic women’s 100 meters race on Saturday, August 21.

Lanez asked fans to uplift Richardson instead of criticizing the fact that she lost the race in spite of her previous boasts.

He tweeted: “Sha’Carri ran a great race, not because she Won or Lost…because through all the adversity she got up and RAN AGAIN, and GAVE IT HER ALL… she went through a lot within the last month….n****** be on the app preaching all this “uplift” our queens …then tear em down.”