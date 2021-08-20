Konshens Link Up With Motto On New Song “Spank Yuh”

Konshens and Motto team up for a Dancehall-infused Soca track, “Spank Yuh.”

The new song, released on Friday (August 20), is a sexy, kinky offering to dancehall and Soca fans. Konshens invited his fans on IG to tag someone who deserved a spanking while sharing a snippet of the song. “@ somebody who deserve a spanking!! drop a if that somebody is you. #SPANKYUH OUT NOW!!. #DUTTY #DANCEHALL #SOCA @motto_ilovesoca X @konshens,” he wrote.

This isn’t the first Soca-Dancehall crossover track the dancehall deejay has done, as he had released a 15 track Soca album last year titled “Soca Virgin.”

Motto, a St. Lucian Soca artist, has been releasing hits since coming on the Soca scene in 2014, but this appears to be his first time working with a dancehall artist and his fans, much like Konshens’ are loving the new track.

One fan commented, “It’s gonna be a banger! already know. Motto is growing as an artist like crazy!”

On Konshens’ post, all the comments were from ladies, who shared the same sentiment, “I like that song and he knows what he is talking about.”

The video features both Konshens and Motto being flanked by beautiful ladies, while Konshens sings with a flogger in hand, “I feel I should spank yuh, you naughty girl, how you so damn rude.”

“Spank Yuh” effectively marries the sexual styling of both soca and dancehall. However, each on its own is already extremely raunchy and together takes it to another level.

“Slow it down, tek yuh time, tek yuh time when you whine pon d big…slow it down, skin smooth, batty big batty big, anytime yuh want me, call me,” Motto sings in his distinct St. Lucian accent.

Check out the visuals for Spank Yuh below.