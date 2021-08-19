Summer Walker Taps SZA & Lil Durk For New Album

Summer Walker drops some hints on the feature list for her upcoming album.

Summer Walker fans were put on high alert this week when the singer casually name-dropped several big artists who are evidently featured on her upcoming album. Taking to her Instagram stories to tease the news, Summer wrote, “Riding around listening to this album, can’t choose which is my favorite song…it’s between durk sza and ari ft. they all so good”.

Fans were thrilled to hear confirmation of Lil Durk, SZA, and Ari Lennox collaborations on the unreleased project.

Earlier this year, Summer hinted at an SZA feature when she posted pictures of the two singers working together in the studio. Other artists spotted with Walker in the studio include Omarion and Pharrell, but they have yet to be confirmed as features on Summer’s follow-up to 2019’s Over It.

The debut studio album was produced by Walker’s former boyfriend, London on da Track, and was met with critical acclaim, winning Best Album at the 2020 Soul Train Music Awards and becoming the most streamed album by a female artist on Apple Music in 2020. Needless to say, Summer’s debut in the industry set high expectations for a follow-up album.

While Summer Walker’s talent is undeniable, the singer has found herself involved in several controversies and raising some eyebrows among fans. During her last tour, she was often accused of being rude and standoffish with fans and later canceled the remainder of the tour, citing social anxiety and mental health issues.

Since then, she has made waves online by taking a strong anti-coronavirus vaccine stance, even suggesting that people should avoid being around others who have received their vaccine. She also caused concern when she suggested that infants should be fed fruit and vegetables instead of baby formula.

Summer continued to advocate for this method even when followers informed her that baby formula is necessary for infants to receive the nutrients they need without breastmilk. All controversy aside, however, the new album is looking more promising than ever.