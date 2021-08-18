YNW Melly Punished Over Jail Video Stunting His Gucci Sneaker

YNW Melly revealed he got punished after his jailhouse video stunting Gucci sneaker went viral.

On Tuesday (August 17), the Florida rapper took to his Instagram page to alert his fans of the new conditions surrounding him after a promotional video he made to promote his new album, Just a Matter of Slime.

YNW Melly‘s caption, under a screenshot of a facetime session, relayed how a police officer stationed at Broward County Jail had confiscated his Gucci clothes, sock/headband, and removed access to video visitation for approximately three months, but the artiste didn’t forget to add that it was all worth the trouble.

“To all my fans i love y’all and truly appreciate y’all the broward county main jail lieutenant had confiscated my gucci shoes and my gucci sock / headband due to the promotion video i posted for my album in just a matter of slime last Friday and they have took my video visitation privileges for 90 days so i cannot interact with my family and fans through video visit.” He expressed. “but the risk was worth it we went #1 they can take my shoes, socks and visit but they can’t take that #1 away i did it for y’all.” He finished with a green heart emoji, the world icon, and a star emoji.

Fans did love the promotion, so much so that the album made it to #1 on Apple Music.

YNW Melly’s post garnered a lot of reactions from his supporters, who expressed sadness for him not being able to speak with family for the next three months. Others lashed out at the prison, citing that they’re just “hating.”

This state of retribution was the result of a video the “Murder on My Mind” singer attached to his Instagram page on Friday (August 13), where he encouraged people to listen to his album and conveyed his love for his fans.

“I want y’all to go stream my new album, “Just A Matter Of Slime” right now on all platforms…everything Gucci as you can see…shout out to all my fans…My album #JustAMatterOfSlime out now” He captioned his post with red hearts and snakes emoji attached. “#freethereal everything Gucci,” he had stated.

Just A Matter of Slime is YNW Melly’s fourth project. It follows his third project, Melly vs. Melvin, which he released back in November 2019. “Just a moment of Slime” was released from behind bars on Friday (August 13), which, according to TMZ, was produced over the phone from prison. Reports say he worked on the album for eight months over the phone but recorded his verses before he started serving out his sentence.

The rapper is said to have spent hours and hours on the phone securing collabs with other rappers. It shows within the album with features of artists like; Lil Uzi Vert, Hotboii, YNW Gunna, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Queen Naija, Young Thug, Lil TJay, Kevin Gates, Future, and Tee Grizzley.

The title of the album comes from Melly being unable to get a trial date due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down courts. YNW Melly feels it’s “just a matter of {time}” until he sees his day in court.

YNW Melly was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder over the shooting deaths of 2 friends, YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy, in February 2019, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty.