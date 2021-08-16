Usher Say’s All Is Good With T-Pain Despite Shocking Depression Story

Usher says there is no feud between him and T-Pain despite shocking depression story.

When fans think about their favorite artists, they usually equate their lifestyle with the glitz and glamour of being a celebrity. The reality is though they also face moments and can struggle with mental health. T-Pain is one artist who recently revealed that he struggled with depression for about four years.

T-Pain made the comments while appearing on Netflix’s This Is Pop docuseries, and the cause of his depression came as quite a shock to a lot of people. The Auto-tuned singer revealed that the trigger was when Usher told him that he had messed up music forever with his use of Auto-Tune. Fans were incensed when they learned the cause of the “Bartender” singer’s depression.

At that time, T-Pain said, “Usher was my friend. I really respect Usher. And he was like, ‘Man. I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda (expletive) up music. I didn’t understand. I thought he was joking at first, but then he was like, ‘Yeah man you really (expletive) up music for real singers.'”

He added: “I don’t even think I realized this for a long time, but that’s the very moment that started a four-year depression for me.”

Since that revelation, Usher had not commented. He’s finally addressed the issue in a recent interview with Billboard for their 2021 Power Players issue. The “U Got It Bad” singer said that he was actually happy that T-Pain spoke up about that moment and that the pair are on good terms in spite of the comments.

“I’m not sure if it was before or after our actual conversation after I heard what was said. It was very hurtful to know that he had experienced that kind of hardship in life. I wouldn’t wish that on any person,” he added.

Usher also explained that the entirety of the conversation was not explained and that what he had hoped to do was give advice to T-Pain, not tear him down.

“Private conversations for me have always been intended to uplift. But when or if people get pieces of it, they can always have some other interpretation. But we’ve spoken since and we’re good,” he continued.

Many fans demanded that Usher issue an apology after T-Pain’s comments, but it seems like it’s all water underneath the bridge for the two veteran artists.