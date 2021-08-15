Lizzo Says She’s Manifesting A Relationship With Drake

Lizzo is putting her cards on the table for a relationship with Drake even if it’s a one time hookup.

Lizzo is anything but conventional, and when she does something, it’s never without meaning. The artist’s latest song with Cardi B is an example of Lizzo just stirring the conventional pot as she plays the game the way male rappers do.

It also seems that she’s not only doing it to switch up the rules, but Lizzo is actually shooting her shots at Drake!

In an interview, the artist says her namedropping Drake was to switch things up as it’s a common trope by male rappers. Drake, for example, is known for his namedropping women in his songs and has done so for a few women, including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Serena Williams, Rihanna, and Nicki Minaj, to name a few.

According to Lizzo, Drizzy Drake was mentioned in her new song to “flip the script on rappers name-dropping, fine women, something society has allowed.

Lizzo sings, “Last year, I thought I would los? it // Readin’ s** on the internet // My smoothie cleanse and my diet // No, I ain’t f** Drake yet (Ha).”

It might be shocking for fans, but Lizzo says she hasn’t been able to manifest Drake into her bedroom. “You know what I haven’t manifested yet,” she said before adding, “F***ing Drake.”

However, as funny as that sounds, Lizzo says she and Drake are cool outside of her song itself. The rapper is the source of many ruthless memes and has reacted hilariously in the past to being roasted, so we’re sure that this might just be another hilarious reaction from him.

Lizzo, in the meantime, isn’t letting up even though it’s public news that he’s now dating the mother of basketball star Amari Bailey’s mother, Johanna Leia.

She tweeted at Drake, “Hey big head @Drake.”

Drake hasn’t responded yet, at least publicly.