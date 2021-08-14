Iggy Azalea Goes On Music Hiatus After Final Album “End Of An Era”

Iggy Azalea marks End Of An Era as she hit the pause on her music career.

The Australian rapper has been quiet lately since the birth of her son, and now she says she’s taking a break from music to focus on new challenges and endeavors. On Saturday, Iggy Azalea shared a short snippet from a music video from her latest album, which closed with the words “End of An Era”- the name of her final album.

Iggy Azalea just became a mother and had been juggling raising her son, who she shares with Playboi Carti and her music career.

Her career itself was controversial as many accused her of blackfishing and cultural appropriation, and her lyrics from “slave master,” along with many social media tantrums over her ex Playboi Carti, while also defending her young son from trolls, have all characterized the last stage of what used to be a great music career for the Australian born singer.

Azalea released her final album on Friday, August 12, and says she’ll be focusing on other creative endeavors.

“Today really is the end of an era for me… but also the start of new and exciting things in my life!!! I feel so happy with this project,” she said. “It really embodies me as an artist perfectly. I’ve had the best day reading all the fans of this project relate and see themselves in parts of who iam. Thanks to everyone who’s on this ride with me still.”

She continued – “I knowwwww I’m an asshole at times, but I do genuinely appreciate the support and love more than the tough protective armor I wear may allow me to fully express,” Iggy continued.

Meanwhile, the rapper spent the last day responding to fans but also leaving sharp quips for fans who trolled her.

“Weird. What I do has translated into me becoming a millionaire. Meanwhile you at home sucking my p*ssy lips through your computer screen still has you broke and jobless. And for what? Funny how that works huh,” was her caustic response to a fan who insinuated that Iggy lacked talent, but fans fooled her she made good music over the years.

Iggy Azalea was initially mentored by rapper T.I., who assisted with her mixtape Ignorant released in 2011. The two have since parted ways following a bitter falling out.

Last month, she said that she was going to retire from music to focus on other things.

“‘End of an Era’ is so special to me because after I drop my album next month I am going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music,” she said. “I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future.”

Throughout her career, she has dropped three studio albums and five EPs along with two mixtapes.