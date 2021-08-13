Wizkid and Shatta Wale Nabs First MTV VMA’s Nominations

African musicians will be given a shot at some top awards in this year’s MTV VMA awards. Nigerian Wizkid has been nominated for his feature on Beyonce‘s “Brown Skin Girl” in two categories, including ‘Best Cinematography’ and ‘Best R&B.’

Meanwhile, Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was also nominated. He will compete in the ‘Best Art Direction’ VMA for his appearance in Beyoncé’s “Already.” The full list of nominees was announced yesterday, August 11.

Wale responded to the news using Instagram. “Go shatta wale ,Go Shatta movement @mtv Bless up,” the joyful artist posted.

His fans were very excited for him as well. “Ghanaians should be proud of this , This is a whole shatta movement, More wins King am proud to know you,” this fan said while another added, “Wow, this is really impressive.” Most fans reacted with fire emojis.

Justin Bieber leads the nominations with seven, while Megan Thee Stallion has six. Both artists were nominated for Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. As usual, it looks like it will be a star-studded night with artists like Dua Lipa, 24kGoldn, and Taylor Swift in the nominations. They each have four nominations.

Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, and SZA have received three nominations, and Lady Gaga has received two nominations. Fans can vote at vma.mtv.com for their favorite artists.

Check out some of the nominees below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar” (starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – “Mood”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

BTS – “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”