Sean Paul Recruits Ty Dolla $ign For His “Only Fanz” Banger

Sean Paul continues to be dynamic after more than two decades in the music industry. “Only Fans,” his new dance floor anthem with Ty Dolla $ign is proof of that.

The Grammy Award-winning dancehall star is going all out with the promotion of the new tune that was released just hours ago. Sean Paul took to Twitter to post some photos of himself chilling in the studio, one specifically with him wearing a shocked look on his face. He captioned the tweet, “My face wen mi frenz say dem nuh hear mi new song #OnlyFanz but it’s already out everywhere….”

The Jamaican deejay took it to another level when he created an OnlyFans account, but of course in his own style, calling it “Dutty Fans.”

Two days before the big drop, the Dutty Rock star posted a video of himself plumping down on a couch. He captioned it, “When UR management reminds U dat U gotta pay dem bills. THINKIN BOUT JOININ #ONLYFANS!!! But inna di Meanwhile Go check out my own version, #DuttyFanz-duttyfanz.com.”

My face wen mi frenz say dem nuh hear mi new song #OnlyFanz but it's already out everywhere… ?? pic.twitter.com/mRWlEuEWP3 — Sean Paul (@duttypaul) August 12, 2021

When UR management reminds U dat U gotta get off di couch & pay dem bills ? THINKIN BOUT JOININ #ONLYFANZ!!! But inna di Meanwhile Go check out my own version, #DuttyFanz – https://t.co/G9REKKfEEM pic.twitter.com/1hiyvsRJ7y — Sean Paul (@duttypaul) August 10, 2021

The ‘Dutty Fanz’ website has the cover art of the “Only Fanz” track plastered on the face, with the intro, “Welcome 2 my Dutty Fanz- check back for exclusive content.”

The page also gives viewers the option to subscribe to Sean’s mailing list or to pre-save his new single. To promote “Only Fanz,” Sean Paul is perhaps shifting from the comfort zone we know and love and, at the same time, reinventing himself to remain relevant. Of course, this is working!

Demonstrating his versatility and range, Sean sets the tone in the epic intro of “Only Fanz.” “She don’t work but I know she work for that,/She’s a flirt for all the gifts and chips and cash…” he sings.

After spitting bars in the first verse hailing ‘real gold diggers,’ the 49-year-old passes the mic to Ty, who carries the second verse in a heated rap.

According to UDiscoverMusic, Sean Paul had declared that the song is “for all the independent females who know their worth and [the song is for] empowering all the independent ladies who work hard to make their money.”

SP also described his experience working with Ty Dolla $ign. “It’s been amazing to work with him. He was the perfect addition, knocked out his verse in no time and sent it back,” he reportedly said.

Sean Paul is a major contributor to the expansion of dancehall music on the international scene. He has collaborated with major international stars including Sia, Rihanna, Keyshia Cole, Anne Marie, and Beyonce.

Listen to his new track “Only Fans” below and head over to duttyfanz website to check out what he has in store for his fans.