Jadakiss Responds To Tyler The Creator Saying He Got A Crush On Him After Verzuz

Jadakiss has reacted to Tyler the Creator, saying he has a crush on him during The LOX and Dipset’s historic Verzuz battle.

The LOX stopped by The Breakfast Club on Wednesday to chop it up with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee. “Tyler the Creator better chill out man,” Jadakiss said when Charlamagne asked him if the Odd Future rapper reached out to him. “I like Tyler the Creator that just mean he tapped into frequency and he loved the Verzuz so I didn’t take it as disrespect.”

Jadakiss took home the show in the latest Verzuz battle, which saw The LOX going up against Dipset. Shortly after the August 3rd show, Tyler, The Creator, took to Instagram to shoot his shot at the rap icon.

Fans came out in their hundreds of thousands to witness true Hip Hop greatness for this Verzuz battle, which they believed would showcase the roots and origin of Hip Hop culture. During the event, there was a lot of commotion regarding rapper Jadakiss as he wowed the crowd with his flow and lyrical dominance while representing The LOX. Dipset also had their standout moments, but it was clear all around who was the fan-favorite.

Fans raved to the point where memes were instantly made and shared all over social media about the battle.

Then, fellow rapper Tyler, The Creator, commented in what seemed comedic as he shared his thoughts on the Verzuz Live. “Pause I think I gotta crush on jadakiss that n**** confidence and voice control is crazy and he aged well wheesh,” he expressed.

He later added, “JADAKISS SKIN IS SO NICE.”

He also made his way to Twitter writing, “jadakiss mvp wow.”

jadakiss mvp wow — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) August 4, 2021

Tyler is typically known for his humorous and playful style. However, fans are now warning that a response from Jadakiss regarding the comments will not be pleasant. It was clear that everyone didn’t find it funny.

“See this is what I’m talking about why does he think that appropriate to say? Now if jadakiss says some disrespectful shit he’s not going to be wrong because why tf do you think you can say some shit like that to a straight man ?”

“Tyler, Jada doesn’t play that new generation Sus ish. Just be regular.”

“Jada gona curse him out and y’all better not cancel him.”

Those were a few of the comments that many individuals across social media shared. His comment might have been made with no ill intent, but given the current climate of how things are, Tyler may need to be careful of what he says. Other celebrities have been in the hot seat recently for making homophobic comments, and while Tyler’s is not of that nature, it is still apparently ruffling some feathers.

This situation comes in the wake of other recent statements made by Boosie Badazz after he went on a homophobic rant about Lil Nas X.

His rant was a reaction to individuals calling for the cancellation of DaBaby. Baby has been facing severe backlash and hits to his career, such as being removed from the line-up of several music festivals.

For those of you who are unaware, DaBaby made homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami last month and has been gettig canceled ever since.