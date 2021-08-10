Bobby Shmurda Details Why He Hasn’t Released A Post Prison Album

It looks like it’s not going to be a Hot Boy summer. That’s at least where it concerns new music from Bobby Shmurda. Fans are just realizing that the rapper doesn’t seem like he’s going to drop any new music anytime soon.

Of course, fans were excited after his release from a six-year stint in prison and especially after footage began making the rounds of him being in the studio. Fans are no longer so optimistic about new music, though.

Yesterday, August 8, Bobby Shmurda tried to connect with his fans to explain his hiatus using Instagram. The “Hot N**ga” rapper said, “I’m Bizzy running round needed some time to breathe they had me locked up In the pins doing 23!”

He posted the caption alongside a brand new grey McLaren in a set of photos showing off the flashy vehicle. He did appear at the Rolling Loud Miami last month, but the song he debuted didn’t seem to get much love.

He’s already hinted that it’s taking some time for him to adjust to freedom. In July, he told Showtime’s Desus & Mero, “Honestly, it’s mixed emotions. Some days is work, and some days it’s like, ‘Yo, I’m home.’ You know when you can’t believe you’re home? I done came home before but this time it was like, I’m home. You know. what I’m saying? I’m home.”

That’s not to say that he isn’t working since he was recently spotted in the studio with dancehall star Alkaline. In the same interview mentioned above, he revealed that he is working on new music with the Migos, even though he didn’t deliver on his promise of, “It’s going to be a lit summer.”