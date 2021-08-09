Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Hints At “WAP” Part 2 On First ‘WAPIVERSARY’

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion might have a “WAP” part 2 coming as they marked a year since dropping the iconic song.

It’s officially been a year since “WAP” was released, and time does fly considering that we’re in the middle of a pandemic that seems to have no end. We can all agree, though, that we’re all grateful for great music, which is no doubt helping to soothe the stress of the pandemic era of the past year and a half.

“WAP” is among those mega-hit songs released last year that have become fan favorites. Now the two mega superstars, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, are celebrating the first anniversary and hinting at another collaboration. The two artists shared a friendly banter on social media on Saturday as they also teased a possible future collaboration.

“Wow I can’t believe wappity WAP turned one today. It don’t even feel like it. What a record! @theestallion we should do it again sometime,” Cardi B tweeted at Megan Thee Stallion.

“Happy WAPIVERSARY,Thank you for having me,” Megan replied while also agreeing with Cardi B- “I think the people deserve another collab.”

Fans were, of course, delighted at the exchange, which could mean another bomb collaboration. Both Cardi and Megan enjoyed immense career success from the raunchy explicit “WAP” song, released on August 7, 2020.

The song saw 93 million streams in its first release while simultaneously hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

The song was also the most-streamed song of 2020 by a female artist in the US, with 732.7 million streams and was officially certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America by August 26- just mere weeks after its release, while also making history four months later when it was certified three times platinum in December 2020.

However, not everyone was happy about the song as it set off conservatives who criticized Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for the graphic video and lyrics.