Fetty Wap Gets Emotional Remembering Late Daughter Lauren Maxwell

Fetty Wap and Turquoise Miami are mourning the death of their four-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell, who passed away in late June.

Reports first surfaced in June that the Paterson rapper and Turquoise Miami are mourning the sudden passing of their daughter. This week is the first that they’re publicly speaking about the unfortunate passing. Sources say the 4-year-old has been battling an illness for a short while prior to her death. Further information regarding this illness has not yet been disclosed, and they are awaiting autopsy reports.

There has been an outpouring of tributes from fans on social media as Fetty Wap broke down in tears on Instagram live.

Just last October, Fetty Wap announced the death of his brother with a heartfelt tribute. The 30-year-old “Trap Queen” rapper referred to his brother as “his twin” in an Instagram post, writing, “I love you lil bro my twin.”

The rapper’s caption further detailed his feelings of failing to remove his brother from an environment he knew was bad for him. “I failed you bro I’m sorry. I keep calling ya phone and you won’t pick tf up and that sh*t never ring 3 times now it’s straight to vm. I love you lil bro I really thought I could get you out before I ever had to make a post like this lil bro like wtf,” he said.

It must be really hard to lose a brother and a daughter in just a couple of months. Fetty took to Instagram Live on August 3rd to reminisce about his sweet baby girl, and he made a touching request of his fans.

Holding a photo of Lauren in his hands, Fetty proceeded to kiss the picture while tearing up.

“Look she good. My baby happy. My little shorty. Y’all can do me a favor though. Just post all butterflies on my s*it. All butterflies, you know shorty loved butterflies,” he said.

Fetty Wap broke down in tears and thanked fans as they littered the comment section with butterfly emojis.

“Thank you. Much love. I appreciate y’all for real. Thank you. Much love. She’d be happy as hell.”

Fetty took a hit of his blunt, wiped his eyes, and thanked his fans once more.

Turquoise also took to Instagram to post a beautiful photo of Lauren with the heartbreaking caption, “This is my amazing beautiful, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius. If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself “i love you LAUREN “because they say that souls can feel your love #rip.”

Fetty continued to remember Lauren as he also shared a photo of Lauren smiling brightly. He wrote, “Hey mini me (My Twin)W…. ‘love you to the moon and back forever and ever bestfriend,'” with accompanying butterfly, white dove, and teddy bear emojis.

In the midst of this heartbreaking issue, Turquoise also thanked fans for their condolences, simultaneously putting them in their place as she addressed her co-parenting relationship with Fetty and his relationship with Lauren.

“Thank you everyone for your kind words, and prayers, love, wishes and kindness.The energy is appreciated and felt,” read the first post on her IG Story.

She then penned a lengthy message to those questioning Fetty’s love for Lauren. “The old videos of me complaining about wap are from 2017-2019. Our co parenting had improved off the gram, and we came to a better place for Lauren,” she wrote.

Our deepest condolences to Fetty Wap, Turquoise, and their families as they navigate this difficult loss.