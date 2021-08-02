Popcaan Lands In The UK As Jamaica Heads For Another Lockdown – TROUBLE!

Popcaan is back in the UK following alleged Visa issues as Jamaica heads for another wave of lock down.

Dancehall superstar Popcaan has landed in the United Kingdom and is now trying to occupy his time while he serves out his mandatory quarantine sentence. Luckily for us, Popcaan is a very creative and hilarious character, so he’ll surely be finding some entertaining ways to pass the time.

This development is contrary to what was previously publicized by BBC Radio 1Xtra’s statement in 2019 via IG regarding the artist having “travel issues.” Popcaan being ever vigilant, quickly responded under the post stating, “BBC knows what’s up. I have no travel issue; think unu can set me up. #UNRULY.”

However, it didn’t end there as he further elaborated to leave no room for interpretation. He did so via his Instagram page, tagging @bbc1 in the video clip in the process.

“BBC me nuh want unno feel like unno can tarnish me name,” Popcaan said. “Me want unno tell the people dem say unno cheap and unno doh wah pay weh unno fi pay fah. And me nah pay fi perform pan no show, u coulda be BBC or MTV or BET, u hear dat. And furthermore, Birmingham wah see Popcaan long time so a simple ting fi unno pay unno thing weh unno fi pay and make me forward a di show and perform, cuz mi did already a do it fi free fi unuh.”

In the aftermath, 1Xtra did not remove the post about Popcaan’s “travel issues,” despite the entertainer’s statements describing what had transpired. The issue sparked anger and outrage amongst fans, who quickly enquired about the ticket refund process as they had essentially only purchased with the expectation of seeing the artiste.

This time around, however, Popcaan is facing a new problem with his return to the United Kingdom. Before his departure, the artiste shared numerous posts to his Instagram story, galivanting and displaying his usual antics.

The Unruly Boss was seen eating pineapples in one clip, proclaiming that the “Gal them say me sweet like pine” as he showcased some stellar dance moves to an unreleased song.

The following photo was of the “Numbers Don’t Lie” deejay donning a camouflage jacket as he sat in his seat while in the airplane. He could also be seen in a ski mask with his icy chain heavy around his neck, which drew the attention of many of his viewers. The artiste later claimed he was in “Nigeria.”

Photos later show the deejay in the United Kingdom. His fans began to post their interactions with him and their ‘celebrity sighting’ photos to social media.

Popcaan later met with British rapper Russ Millions before retiring to his hotel. Though he has kept us in the dark about his reasons for travel, he has been keeping himself busy listening to songs and watching movies on his laptop.

“Dah one a name quarantine …man haffi lock up in a bombocl**t house. Mi nuh business doah, just stay by myself and par likkle bit,” he expressed.

Popcaan was even seen using local ingredients to fancy himself some breakfast. He utilized corned beef, ripe plantain, yam, and potatoes. Fans can’t wait to see what he’ll be up to next, but it’ll be a long 10 days before we’ll be able to uncover more.