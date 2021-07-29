Rick Ross Admitted He Can’t Legally Driver Any Of His 100 Luxury Cars

Rick Ross admitted he doesn’t have a driver’s license to legally drive any of his 100 cars and trucks on the road.

It looks like Cardi B isn’t the only hip hop star to own a fleet of luxury vehicles and don’t drive them. Rick Ross is right up there as a car collector but the rapper shocked fans when he said on social media that he owned 100 different models of luxurious cars. However, he doesn’t drive any of them because he doesn’t have a driver’s license.

“Who own a hundred cars and don’t have a driver’s license?,” Rick Ross asked in an Instagram Story while shaking his head.

The rapper joked that the process has been intimidating as he made a joke about the DMV’s application question that asks about being an organ donor.

“More importantly, I’m filling out every day for my driver’s license and they ask me, ‘Are you an organ donor?’” He continued.“I said, ‘Damn, if something was to happen to me and saw how good my heart was.’ Don’t let me die just to take my good heart.”

The 45-year-old rapper has been collecting cars as a hobby. In June, he showed off some of the rides in his vintage collection on Instagram, including a rare 1957 Chevy Bel-Air.

The Maybach Music CEO, who always shows his flamboyant lifestyle, might be splurging on cars, but some things aren’t worth the money, like him flying commercial rather than taking a private jet and also noting that he loves to cut his own grass to save money.

“When I bought the Fayetteville estate, locals would see me walk out of a restaurant and scream, ‘You know Holyfield spent $1 million a year to cut the grass.’ So I decided that I was gonna cut my own grass. And that’s what I did,” Ross said in a recent interview. “I went down to John Deere and asked to see the biggest tractor, the most efficient tractor. I told them I had 200-plus acres that I wanted to keep cut, and they pointed out the right tractor. … I may have sat in the same spot for two hours before I got everything working, but once I got it going, I didn’t stop. I cut grass for about five hours.”

Meanwhile, it seems that Rozay might be flexing in his cars very soon, which he said aren’t “loaners.” He added that his impressive collection also attracts persons who pay large amounts of money to just take photos with.