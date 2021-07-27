Brooklyn Rapper Smoove’L Arrested On Gun Charge After Woman Snitched On Him

Brooklyn rapper Smoove’L best known for his tracks “Apollo” and “Just A Dream,” has been arrested on gun-related charges over the weekend.

According to reports, Smoove’L was nabbed at his home in New York after a woman called the cops on him and reported that he had a firearm inside the premises. Sadly for Smoove, this is not the only L he has picked up this year. The rapper was arrested in April when police found a loaded gun in his car after he was stopped for running a red light. He was charged with criminal possession of a firearm as well as hit with charges linked to the traffic violation.

As for his latest run-in with the law, the rapper, whose real name is Lefty Sanders, is expected to appear in court today (July 27) to answer to the charges laid against him, VLAD reported. Things may not spell well for the rapper due to his recent issues with the law.

The Run Music and Interscope Records signee has been celebrated in Brooklyn as one of the most versatile new rappers out there. Sadly, he now sits inside a jail cell much like others such as YNW Melly, YFN Lucci, Pooh Shiesty, NBA Youngboy, Fredo Bang, Lit Yoshi, Casanova, SpotemGottem, among others.

Following the arrest of Lousianna native Fredo Bang, popular hip hop commentator Dj Akademiks called for rappers to decide if they wanted to take on a life of crime or to progress in the music industry since it’s impossible to do both.

“Just a responsible warning to rappers.. u either gonna be a gangsta or a rapper,” Akademiks wrote. “There ain’t no famous criminal that are free and still doing crime. All the gangsta rappers who actually Still live the life they rap about after they got fame… been arrested and served time in the last 5 years. Pick one, rapper or gangsta. Nobody is both.”

Urban Islandz will provide additional info on Smoove’L once it becomes available.