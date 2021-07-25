Jim Jones & A$AP Ferg Mourns Death Of NYC Celebrity Stylist

A$AP Ferg and Jim Jones are both mourning the loss of a friend and celebrity stylist who goes by the title “E.” Both New York rappers took to Instagram to reflect on the life of their friend with heartfelt tributes.

A$AP Ferg, who was still in shock over his friend’s sudden death, paid homage with a shirtless picture of the now deceased. Ferg also shared a video of his friend in which he [Ferg] can be heard cheering on his friend.

“Rest in Paradise my brother @_.365._I can’t even believe I’m making this post right now!!! Iknow u laughing in heaven like wtf how did I even get here we was just talking SMH,” Ferg wrote in the caption. “Sh*t still registering forreal . You told me stop playing wit em and ima honor that. Love you bro ur energy is felt through out all the real ones.”

The “Plain Jane” rapper did not disclose to the public what exactly went down with his friend, but based on his post, he is still processing the tragedy.

On the other hand, Jim Jones reflected on how much he cherished his now deceased friend, maintaining that his contributions will not be forgotten.

“Pure soul tht will never b forgotten I’m glad I got to call u my friend during this journey of life,” he said. The “We Fly High” rapper also did not disclose the details surrounding his friend’s death but instead contemplated the lessons his friend taught him. “Every day U told me stay humble and restore th feelin Luxurious slum lords Till we meet again all I know is I got 1 fly a** angel watchin over me Long live th great sturdy.”

Sturdy, as Jim calls him, is said to have styled celebrities including singer, Teyana Taylor. There have not been many details about his life and work with these celebrities, but we offer sincere condolences to them and other friends and family as they mourn his passing.