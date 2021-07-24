Drake Signs “Over The Top” Collaborator Smiley To OVO Sound

The OVO team is expanding as it welcomes Smiley to the Drake-owned label after the duo released their “Over The Top” single.

OVO Sound label has become a training ground for some of the biggest artists around, with the likes of Popcaan, PartyNextDoor, and dvsn part of the team and making a big impact with their successful careers.

On Friday, Smiley shared the release of the “Over The Top” single with Drake ahead of the official announcement. The two have been working together, and while the signing does not come as a surprise, Smiley notes that Drake has been keeping an eye on his music since 2014.

“A long time ago, it was 2014 or something like that. He heard those songs and I guess he paid close attention,” he said of. “And then when I took a break and I came back, I dropped this one song called ‘Hit.'”

Smiley’s name has now been added to the list of artists now a part of the OVO label website. Meanwhile, “Over The Top” featured credits to Warner music and OVO Sound, signaling that the artist might have been signed ahead of the release.

Smiley’s hits include “In My Zone” and “Moving Different,” released in early 2021, as well as a collab – “Name Brand” with LB Spiffy and 6ixbuzz TV.