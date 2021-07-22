Lil Uzi Vert Confirms Grimes Claims He’s Buying A Huge Planet

Lil Uzi Vert is about to become the first human to own a planet.

While billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson recently got a glimpse of the wonders of earth from space for a few minutes as they shot into the outer atmosphere, rapper Lil Uzi Vert is looking to own a piece of deep space before they do. According to reports, the eccentric rapper is close to becoming the first human ever legally to own a planet.

You read that right, and according to a recent conversation that he was having with Grimes on Twitter, he’s allegedly very close to closing the deal as well. Lil Uzi Vert has reportedly finished the necessary paperwork to close the deal though we have to admit we have no idea what that paperwork might look like.

The “Way Life Goes” singer and Grimes, Elon Musk’s girlfriend, are known to be close friends, and she’s the one who actually made the claim.

“Apparently @LILUZIVERT owns this planet – just a heads up,” Grimes said. She made the comment as she was responding to a picture of WASP-127b, a gas giant exoplanet larger than Jupiter. Her comment elicited a response from Vert, who said, “I tried 2 surprise everyone. He followed that up with ‘Still working on it.'”

Apparently @LILUZIVERT owns this planet – just a heads up https://t.co/rcyQ2ts7Hj — Grimes (@Grimezsz) July 22, 2021

She added: “Documentation almost complete for @LILUZIVERT to legally claim wasp-127b – this is huge! First human to legally own a planet,” wrote back Grimes. So not only is he considering buying his own planet, but it would be bigger than Jupiter and Earth as well.

Documentation almost complete for @LILUZIVERT to legally claim wasp-127b – this is huge! First human to legally own a planet https://t.co/GBizLOC1yq — Grimes (@Grimezsz) July 22, 2021

I tried 2 surprise everyone

???? ? still working on it ?? #neuralink ? ??? https://t.co/JQz57Nidic — Uzi London ????® (@LILUZIVERT) July 22, 2021

One thing is for sure if you’re a fan of the spontaneous rapper, you’re sure to be in for a wild ride. Just earlier this year, he reportedly spent $24 million on a diamond that he used to put in the middle of his forehead.

Fans seemed stunned by the news like this one who said, “Do you realize how crazy that is. He’s buying a planet larger than Jupiter and just for reference here’s what Jupiter looks like next to the earth. He’s buying something 317x the mass of his own PLANET bro.”

Do you realize how crazy that is. He’s buying a planet larger than Jupiter and just for reference here’s what Jupiter looks like next to the earth. He’s buying something 317x the mass of his own PLANET bro. pic.twitter.com/N9xd064PEh — 2ndsenju (@The2ndSenju) July 22, 2021

What do you guys think about his crazy idea to own a planet?