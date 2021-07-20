Popcaan Earns Silver Plaque For “Come Over” With Jorja Smith

OVO-signed dancehall star Popcaan has attained another silver-certified track.

Popcaan has a lot to celebrate in tandem with his 33rd birthday occasion. On Friday, the deejay’s collaboration with Sony Music Publishing British artist Jorja Smith was certified silver in the United Kingdom. Popcaan has much to toast to as he celebrates his birthday on Monday after a weekend of achievements.

The track titled “Come Over,” which was released in October 2020 and bowed in the Top 40 on the British pop chart, has now sold over 200,000 copies in the U.K. Over in the U.S., “Come Over” gained enough traction to emerge on Billboard, where it peaked at No. 27 on the Adult R&B Airplay chart on December 12, 2020. The single also charted in Belgium and France.

Megan Thee Stallion’s debut album Good News which features Popcaan on the track “Intercourse,” was also certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America last Wednesday. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop chart. Of the 17 tracks on the freshman effort, Billboard ranked the Mustard-produced “Intercourse” at No. 2, calling it an “island-tinged gem.”

Popcaan made his grand return to Instagram on Monday (July 19) after a three-month hiatus from the social media platform. The deejay is currently in full birthday mode and clearly has a lot to celebrate while he is at it. His feature on Jorja Smith’s single has amassed nearly 9 million views on YouTube as it continues to attain greater certification in the singer’s home country.

In the last year, Popcaan secured a number of international collaborations, including the “Nobody’s Love” (Remix) with Maroon 5. That feature has accumulated over 1.5 million views on Maroon 5’s official artist channel on YouTube, while the original track peaked at No. 41 on the Hot 100 and has been certified gold by the RIAA.

Congratulations are in order for Popcaan, who has had a stupendous year on the international scene.