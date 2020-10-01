Jorja Smith And Popcaan Link Up On Dancehall Love Ballad “Come Over”

Jorja Smith and Popcaan gift to us is a new dancehall flavored love ballad titled, “Come Over.”

If one can ‘be honest,’ there is just something special about Jorja Smith and the energy she brings to the songs she releases. There is also another element of her talent, which sees her finding the perfect collaborators to lift the roof of her songs, and this time she has correctly selected Jamaican rudeboy Popcaan for her new track “Come Over.”

The romantically painful lyrics and emotional delivery paint the story of a lover who is struggling to know her place in the life of the one she adores. “I don’t know if you want me to come over,” she confesses throughout the chorus. Being in limbo is truly one of the most gut-wrenching feelings one can experience in a relationship, yet as is revealed in the animated video, her desired lover is going through the same emotions, patiently awaiting a phone call or text.

The animation through the video is stellar, and Future Power Station definitely deserves their praises for the work they have done under the direction of Amber Grace Johnson. Aside from Jorja’s killer vocals and the futuristic, yet out of this dimension animated visuals, it is the hot, albeit short verse from the Jamaican that has many fans talking. Poppy makes an appearance on the big screen, presumably a future Times Square, as he delivers the following lyrics over the production handled by MadisonLST, Izaïah, Pasque, Dre Skull, and Cadenza:

“You should, you would know / Marry you like Bruno Mars / Late night FaceTime call / Can’t work at the studio / It’s been a while mi see you whine / It’s been a while you smile / You getting pretty / Ah you pretty from you juvenile / Whine up your body gyal / You fit you can go a couple mile / You have a bad attitude / Sometime you act recoil,” Popcaan deejays over a sultry beat.

The song was recorded during Jorja Smith month long trip to Jamaica last year. Sources told Urban Islandz that she recorded a handful of songs including this track with Popcaan while staying in Port Antonio.

Check out the video below.