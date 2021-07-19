Popcaan Returns To Instagram & Drops New Song ‘Pool Party’ On His Birthday

Popcaan has returned to Instagram just in time to celebrate his birthday.

After a three-month hiatus, Popcaan has returned to Instagram in full force and on his birthday. The international dancehall artiste is showing off his usual lavish and super fun lifestyle on the gram as he celebrates with the “killy them” at a luxurious mansion. In his latest Instagram post, Poppy takes a stroll from the courtyard of the home to the backyard pool, where he poses for a photo.

The Unruly Boss last posted on Instagram back in April, three months before his 33rd birthday. He was showing off his adventurous side with some behind-the-scenes clips of his music video for “Survivor,” as well as a clip of some of the gang cliff jumping into the river.

In his highly anticipated return to the gram, Poppy dons red shorts with a conspicuous American Eagle undergarment and an unbuttoned blue and white sky-themed shirt from The Couture Club. “A who?” the deejay wrote with a blue heart emoji in the caption of his first post. He followed up with a video post writing, “Killy them outside.”

In honor of his birthday, fans and celebrities flooded Popcaan’s comments with well wishes and celebratory messages. Popular Jamaican professional football player for England Raheem Sterling wrote, “More blessings gg.” American rapper Rich The Kid also commented, “Happy g day my dawg.” Popcaan also got birthday shoutouts from other Jamaican-born English footballer Daniel Sturridge as well as Beenie Man, Jesse Royal, Lila Ike, and more.

Over on his Instagram story, Popcaan shared mentions wishing him a happy birthday from the likes of Jada Kingdom, to whom he replied with a blue heart, Renee Six-Thirty, Stone Bwoy, and others.

The last time the Unruly Boss was active on Instagram, he told fans that he was “doing great” and shared how blessed he was. Clearly, that is still the theme with his current lifestyle and the mood for his 33rd birthday.

Popcaan also released a new single “Pool Party” to celebrate his birthday. The single was produced by TJ Records and arrived just in time for the summer festivities.

Happy birthday Popcaan!