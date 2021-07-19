Kanye West Previewed “Donda” Album Set To Release This Week – Listen

Kanye West previewed his upcoming album Donda and so far Justin LaBoy might be correct about it sounding other worldly.

If the words of social media influencer Justin LaBoy are true, Ye fans will be all smiles this week as they welcome new music from the politician/producer/rapper/fashion mogul. Kanye West has been teasing new music for several months now, and it seems it has finally arrived. The rapper’s forthcoming tenth studio album was initially given a July 2020 release date, but fans will be getting it in just a few days short of a year later.

On Sunday, both Justin LaBoy and basketball Kevin Durant got first dibs on what one of the most decorated musicians of the modern era has been working on.

Justin and Kanye West were recently seen at the Big3 Basketball League game in Las Vegas, and it is assumed that it’s around this time that LaBoy got to listen to the album.

“LETS ARGUE ??? His name is @kanyewest & this new album he’s dropping this week is a classic.. DONT @ ME #Respectfully,” LaBoy instructed via his Twitter account.

One collab that has the talk show host super excited is the joint between Kanye West and Lil Baby. The track is believed to be the previously-teased “Hurricane,” which was supposedly recorded in 2020 when Lil Baby journeyed to Kanye’s Wyoming estate.

“This Kanye x Lil Baby record so crazy. Y’all gon leave that mf on repeat ALL DAY & NIGHT. BABY REALLY A GOAT #Respectfully.”

According to sources who attended the private listening session, Kanye has also played the album for a group of other people who have provided information on the additional features fans can expect. These include Griselda, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Post Malone, Baby Keem, and others. Tyler The Creator could also feature the project after he was spotted in the studio with Kanye.

Ye’s late mom Donda West is also heard throughout the project, with her voicing serving as interludes to the different sections. “Donda,” “Remote,” “Daylight,” “No Child Left Behind,” “New Again,” and “Come To Life” are just a few of the titles recently spotted on a whiteboard in the studio.

One of the major changes to the album is the title, which has been converted from Donda to LP10.

Listen to a preview of Kanye West upcoming album, Donda, below.