50 Cent Decries Lego Covered Glock Says “Cops Will Start Shooting Kids” In Parks

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is decrying a new Lego design for the Glock pistol, which he says is not ok as the risk of having children shot over mistaken weapons is high given the recent spate of killings against young black Americans by police officers.

A Utah company released a photo of the gun that can easily be mistaken for a children’s toy made of Lego.

The gun, which was customized by Culper Precision and called ‘Block19’, was meant to “highlight the pure enjoyment of the shooting sports.” The company responds to push back said the Block19 shows that guns were “for everyone” and that “owning and shooting firearms responsibly is a really enjoyable activity.”

However, many have since voiced their disapproval as they call the release of that design for a pistol “irresponsible and dangerous.” Even LEGO wants no parts in the company’s custom-made gun and has asked that it desist from using LEGO-designed bricks on the gun.

Rapper 50 Cent also added his voice to the criticisms as he said the guns appeared to be marketed for children since LEGO still remains a popular toy for kids of all ages, and seeing it on a gun might draw children in.

“This looks like they are trying to market guns to the kids. This is not ok cops will start shooting little kids playing in the park,” he said on his official Instagram account.

The rapper, who has often spoken about his past involvement in drugs and gang activity, has decried the ways young men and women become involved in criminal activity, most times leading to their untimely death.

His comments come as activists push for gun reform to restrict access to weapons by everyone given the rate of mass shootings in the U.S over the years.

Meanwhile, by Wednesday afternoon, the LEGO design gun was pulled from the Culper’s site following the cease-and-desist letter from LEGO.