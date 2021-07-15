G Herbo Talks Marrying Taina Williams And Becoming A Stay-At-Home Dad

G Herbo is ready to marry Taina Williams and settle into a new life as a stay-at-home dad.

Speaking with Streetz945 radio hosts, G Herbo says that he plans to marry Taina Williams, with who he now shares a son, which the couple welcomed recently. Both Herbo and Williams have been dating for close to three years, and the two have been in a serious relationship, arguably through some serious things with Herbo’s legal troubles piling up.

However, in spite of this, the rapper says he plans to get married soon, but he wants to get established first so he can be the best dad.

“I ain’t gonna lie, Imma get marred soon. I gotta get married definitely. She be putting the pressure on me,” he said.

“The only thing that’s really been holding me back, man, and I don’t want to blame it on my career or nothing like that…I ain’t wana be the husband or that guy that look back and let ten years go by my life because I’m chasing my dreams and I’m neglecting my family… I wana be a stay home dad,” the rapper said.

The rapper goes on to say that he wanted to be able to travel and learn to cook, and be there for his children as he enjoys his family. He agreed that his perspective on family and love has changed, and he now has his priorities on his family life.

“I don’t want to be young and married and having to go do clubs, shows and tours…leaving my family,” he added. “I don’t want to procrastinate at the end of the day… I really wana enjoy my family because I’ve been in the streets for so long time.”