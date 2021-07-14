Kanye West Gets Friend-Zoned By Model Irina Shayk: Reports

Kanye West reportedly gets friend-zoned by gorgeous model Irina Shayk.

Rumors of a budding relationship between Kanye West and Irina Shayk have been ripe for several weeks now. Despite them being spotted together on more than one occasion, she is now reportedly clearing the air saying that they are just friends and that she doesn’t want a relationship with him, that’s according to Page Six sources.

The tabloid’s sources claimed that Shayk is saying that she likes the hip hop/fashion mogul as a friend but doesn’t want anything further as far as relationships are concerned. She also doesn’t want the press to continue to report stories about their alleged relationship, which is why she declined his invitation to attend the Paris Fashion week with Ye.

Kanye West and Irina Shayk dating history

Kanye West and Irina Shayk were first spotted together in Provence, France, as he celebrated his 44th birthday. Shayk was reportedly among a group of friends that spent time with Kanye at a luxury boutique hotel.

Images have emerged of the couple dressed in casual wear strolling the grounds of the hotel. Kanye can be seen smiling contentedly in one of the photos.

Rumors that the two were a couple emerged last month, but at the time, there was no evidence to place the two together. Some new photos emerged within days that seem to confirm that there is a budding relationship going on.

They have known each other for quite a few years, though. The supermodel has worked with Kanye on several of his fashion projects. Shayk also appeared in the music video for his song “Power” and modeled at several of his runway shows. Shayk was also name-dropped on a few of the rapper’s songs, namely “Christian Dior Denim Flow.”

Reacting to the news of the alleged relationship, one fan on Twitter wrote, “Just thinking of North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm possibly having Irina Shayk for a stepmother and Lea possibly having Kanye West for a stepfather. That sounds like a pitch for a mixed-family TV show or something.”

This is the first female that Kanye West has been linked to since he and Kim Kardashian confirmed their split earlier this year. The former couple had been together for nearly a decade. The pair are now in the middle of divorce proceedings that is shaping up to be bitter. Kim cited her unwillingness to move to Wyoming as one of the major issues in their marriage.

Meanwhile, Shayk is the former girlfriend of actor Bradley Cooper, with whom she has a child.

As Kanye West celebrated his birthday with Irina Shayk last month, his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, wished him a happy birthday.

Kim wrote, “Happy Birthday. Love U for life,” accompanied by a photo of her and Kanye with their kids. She has remained adamant that there is no bad blood between her and Kanye despite their split, but multiple sources say they are currently not on speaking terms.