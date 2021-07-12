Ed Sheeran Assisted Reggae Track Hits No. 2 On iTunes Chart

Ed Sheeran-assisted reggae song “Dream” climb to No. 2 on the iTunes reggae chart as it continues an impressive run.

The British Popstar is no stranger to reggae music, but his latest remix is certainly racking up streaming numbers as it climbs the iTunes reggae chart. The remix of “Dream,” which was originally recorded by Ghanaian Grammy nominee Shatta Wale from the Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica- the Reggae Collector’s Edition album, is produced by Contractor Music Group.

According to executive producer Sean “Contractor’ Edwards, the track was produced in Jamaica and was released as part of his Reggae Vaccine Compilation Album headlined by Julian Marley.

Edwards told Urban Islandz that the single originally went to No. 1 in Ghana. “So I decided to do a remix to the song and add Ed and Jethro Sheeran vocals. I hired a young producer named Sasaine who worked with Popcaan and Vershon to produce the beat for the remix,” he said.

He added that the vocals for the song were produced by Jethro Sheeran, who is a British rapper/producer and also the cousin of Ed Sheeran. The success of the single, while not surprising since Sheeran is a mega pop star with a large following, is still welcomed by Edwards.

“It’s a great look for Africa and for reggae and dancehall music because it shows the vast diversity of elements in our genre and the power and reach of reggae music.”

The song, which was released in June, quickly rose to the coveted No. 2 position. It was beaten out by Spice, Shaggy, and Sean Paul’s single “Go Down Deh,” which sits No. 1 on the USA iTunes Reggae Singles Chart.