Beyonce & JAY-Z Wine & Dine Outdoors As She Stuns In Floral Pants With Telfar Tote

Beyoncé and Jay-Z sips wine and dine outdoors in Brooklyn.

Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z shared a cute date in New York recently, and as usual, she looked stunning in a dazzling outfit. The “Lemonade” singer shared snaps of the date on her Instagram, and fans were living for her outfit.

For the occasion, Beyoncé donned a pair of floral trousers and a long sleeve white top. Checks later revealed that the printed pants were the work of famed designer Christopher John Rogers.

Rogers reposted images of the singer on his own social media page, alongside the caption, “Everyone’s undisputed queen, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, in her own Christopher John Rogers Collection 007 cotton twill floral trousers from Look 22, purchased from @bergdorfs.”

Rogers, a black designer, has worked with big names such as Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Anne Hathaway, Viola Davis, and H.E.R.

Beyoncé accessorized Rogers’ $2,000 palazzo pants with a white Telfar tote bag, green statement earrings, nude platform pumps, and vintage sunglasses. Jay-Z, meanwhile, kept things cool and laid back in a gray Puma T-shirt and matching shorts. He wore a white bucket hat with East Hampton in black writing on the front.

In addition to images of her and her billionaire husband, Beyoncé shared snaps of the meal they enjoyed. One image showed a fruit platter consisting of grapes, cherries, and watermelon, alongside a cup of what seems to be gelato. Another image showed Bey drinking a purple drink from a glass, while a third showed her enjoying a glass of lemonade. The couple also shared a bottle of 2015 Sassicaia wine.

Beyoncé generally kept a low profile but seems to be offering fans a glimpse into what she’s been up to now that we’re heading back outside as pandemic restrictions lifted.

Fans welcomed the images, commenting that they missed their Queen, while others questioned when the singer would be dropping new music.

“Where is the album?” one fan asked.

Beyoncé’s last album, Lemonade, was released in 2016, prior to the birth of her twins. The album has since been certified 3x platinum.