Rihanna Had A Intruder Who Jumped Her Fence At L.A. Home

Rihanna had another incident of unwanted guests at her Los Angeles mansion.

The unwanted visitor jumped over the fence but made a hasty retreat after being spotted by security guards working at the Anti singer’s house. According to TMZ, the police were called to one of the singer’s Los Angeles homes after a report was made of a trespasser on her property during the early morning hours on Wednesday.

The police showed up with lights and sirens around 7 am, but the trespasser was already gone by this time. News reports say that after jumping over one of the fences, the intruder beat a hasty retreat before he could get caught.

The police are investigating the incident.

This is not the first time that Rihanna has had curious persons coming to her home. The Fenty Beauty businesswoman has had a few incidents over the years, but nothing that has not been prevented by keen security guards at her home.

Meanwhile, Rihanna was not at the house during the incident. Apparently, she owns the property but rents it out.

Rihanna has had several runnings with intruders at her properties over the years, but fortunately, she was never hurt in any of the cases. A few times, she was not home when intruders break into her Los Angeles home.

This particular property is rented to someone else, but it seems the intruders know that Rihanna owns it, which may be why they attempted to break in.