Pop Smoke’s Accused Killer Requests Bail As Hearing Delayed To August

One of Pop Smoke’s murder suspect is requesting bail.

Corey Walker, One of the alleged killers in Pop Smoke’s shooting, appeared in court but had his hearing pushed back because the paperwork for his arraignment was not ready as yet. The suspect’s lawyer agreed to the prosecution’s request to push back the date to August 26 and also requested that his bail application be heard on that date.

On Wednesday, the prosecutors asked the court for a new date to file their paperwork. The judge granted Walker’s request as he stood next to his lawyer. He’s one of four suspects in the shooting of the rapper. His bail hearing request comes a day after it was announced the death penalty was off the table for his sentencing.

The presiding Judge Sergio C. Tapia II told Walker’s attorney they’d have to file paperwork in order to get a bail hearing, thereby allowing the application to be made. However, the judge will later decide if bail is granted or refused.

The suspect appeared in court twice this week. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that it won’t be seeking the death penalty in Walker’s case, but he’s facing life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Walker, who is 20 years old, was the oldest at the time of Pop Smoke’s death. He was charged as an adult for the crime committed along with three juvenile males in what was a robbery gone wrong in February of 2020.

According to prosecutors, Walker had been at the scene of the murder hours before Pop Smoke was killed. He was in the house and is alleged to have had knowledge of the plan by the juveniles to rob the singer at gunpoint.

Deputy District Attorney Hilary Williams said of Walker- “They specifically target this house wanting this victim to be there.”

Williams added that Walker’s actions showed a “reckless indifference to human life.”