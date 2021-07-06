Young Thug Gifted YSL Rapper Gunna 4 AP Watches In The Hospital

YSL rapper Gunna has been hospitalized but appears to be on the mend.

Gunna shared a short clip of himself in a hospital bed this week, captioning the video with a reassuring “I’m good Slatt,” as well as prayer hands and a heart emoji. While the 28-year-old was unfortunate enough to be spending his birthday in the hospital, his ever-loyal friend Young Thug was sure to show up and brighten his day with a few lavish gifts.

Sharing another video from his hospital bed, Gunna flashed four Audemars Piguet, and Cartier watches spread out in front of him while he explained that it was, “Still my birthday!” regardless of his hospitalization.

Turning the camera to Young Thug, Gunna shouted out his “twinski”, captioning the video with “My twin [Young Thug] aint neva late.”

It is unclear what Gunna was hospitalized for, but he seems to be in good spirits, and the expensive jewelry might have helped with that. Of course, Thugger wasn’t the first friend to come through with a big gift for the rapper.

Gunna been in the hospital for a minute, I hope he okay fr? pic.twitter.com/xr2jwIo4nG — IG: @Wunnagunnaa ? (@wunnagunnaa) July 4, 2021

Last month, Gunna celebrated his birthday early by hitting the nightclubs with friend and collaborator Lil Baby. Baby must have had a hard time nailing down the perfect gift for Gunna, so he simply presented him with an Air Jordan shoebox full of $100k in cash.

These rich friends don’t just spend their money on each other but have also come together to do some good for the less fortunate. Earlier this year, Thugger and Gunna fronted the bail money for thirty inmates at Fulton County Jail in Georgia.

Gunna, who is signed to Young Thug’s label YSL records, is said to be gearing up for his next project, an album that will serve as a follow-up to last year’s Wunna. Let’s wish Gunna a speedy recovery and hope that his temporary illness doesn’t slow down his plans for new music.