Tyler, The Creator Calls NBA YoungBoy A “Sweetheart”

Tyler, The Creator praised NBA YoungBoy following the success of their recent collab.

Tyler, The Creator’s latest project, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, has been well received by fans and critics alike since it dropped in late June, only further cementing Tyler’s status as one of the most unique and creative rappers of our time. His style is far from many up-and-coming artists in the game, including NBA YoungBoy, who showed up as one of the more surprising features on CALL ME.

However, the collaboration proved to be a risk worth taking, considering that the track “WASYANAME,” also featuring Ty Dolla $ign, has proved to be one of the most popular songs on the album.

During a pop-up concert in Brooklyn this week, Tyler, The Creator shouted out his incarcerated collaborator on stage, describing him in a way many people found to in opposition to NBA’s general persona. “Sending love to NBA Youngboy man, for real,” Tyler said during a pause in his performance. “He’s such a sweetheart, dude. We kicked it a few times. That n***a’s a sweet person, my bro. N***as think he’s evil, no, he’s fun.”

Considering Youngboy’s music and extralegal activities, it seems unlikely that he will be happy to hear himself described as a “sweetheart.”

Youngboy Never Broke Again currently awaits trial on firearm charges while his legal team attempts to discredit evidence being used by the prosecution. The rapper was arrested in March in Los Angeles and has since been denied bail. His attorneys continue to make the case that police have targeted and harassed NBA, violating his rights with illegal searches and seizures.

A judge has yet to rule on these most recent claims, and it is still unclear if Youngboy will eventually be granted bail before his trial. Despite his legal issues, NBA continues to surprise fans with his versatility and make good impressions on some of the most respected artists in the game.