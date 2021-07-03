Missy Elliott’s Mother Gifted Her The Most Insane Lamborghini SVJ For Her Birthday

Missy Elliott clearly isn’t the only one in her family who knows how to ball out. Celebrating her 50th birthday on Thursday, July 1st, Missy took to social media to share her most lavish gift—a custom Lamborghini Roadster, courtesy of her adoring mother.

“Thank you mommy 4 my BDAY gift,” Missy Elliott captioned her post. “She got me a SVJ Lambo roadster she said I work so hard I have been in the industry over 25 yrs and only had 3 vacations but this BDAY is Amazing”.

The iconic rapper went on to thank everyone who took the time to send her well wishes in acknowledgment of her golden year birthday, concluding her post with, “I LOVE YALL.”

The Lambo is certainly a sight to behold, even for non-car enthusiasts. Black with neon green accents and a black leather interior, the vehicle is estimated to be worth around $570k. Several other artists reached out on social media to send a “Happy Birthday” to Missy, including rapper and collaborator Busta Rhymes, who wrote, “Happy Bday to the incredible @missymisdemeanorelliott I love you and Congrats on another successful cycle around the sun. Keep shining Queen.”

Jazmine Sullivan also sent Missy a shoutout, even crediting her for her musical style, writing, “HAPPY BDAY 2 THE ICON THE GOAT THE REASON I DO 3 PART HARMONY, MY FRIEND @MissyElliott. LOVE U & THANK U FOR ALWAYS BELIEVING IN ME. U MEAN SO MUCH TO THE CULTURE N EVEN MORE 2 THE PEOPLE WHO KNOW U PERSONALLY. HOPE U HAV A WONDERFUL DAY!”

Missy’s birthday wishes wouldn’t be complete without a message from her friend and frequent collaborator Timbaland, who shared a video clip of Elliott with the caption, “Wanna everybody to wish my sister @MissyElliott happy birthday listen I [love] you there wouldn’t be no Timbo without Missy period !!!!!! May god bless the most beautiful person n the world missy”.

There was no shortage of big love for the deserving rap star who has been consistently putting out great music and videos for the whole of her impressive career. If anybody deserves a custom Lambo, it’s Missy Elliott.