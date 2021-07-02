G Herbo Drops New Album “25” Feat. 21 Savage, Polo G & Gunna

Even as G Herbo faces legal woes, his new album ‘25’ arrives today, July 2, and features some big names in hip hop.

The tracklist for the album was revealed by the Chicago rapper on Wednesday. “PRE-ORDER 25 THE ALBUM ,” he tweeted. “WE 4 DAYS AWAY! WHEN ITS ALL SAID & DONE I BET THE TRENCHES REMEMBER MY NAME.”

G Herbo has been teasing snippets of his album over the past few weeks, and it’s expected that 25 which is his fourth studio album, will be a commercial success following up in his third album ‘PTSD’.

That album debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 200 album and is the top charting album of his career. On Instagram, he shared the tracklist and noted his journey from the hood, which hasn’t always been rosy.

“I GOT WAY IN THE STREETS SO YOUNG I PUT THE HOOD ON MY BACK B4 I TURNED 18! I TOOK ALL THAT CAME WITH THE LIFESTYLE THE GOOD THE BAD & THE UGLY BUT I NEVER STOPPED LOVING IT,” Herb wrote in the caption. “I SAW MY FIRST MILLION OFF OF MY STRUGGLE & MY TRAUMA @ 21 I HAD ALREADY BLEW A M IN THE STREETS B4 THAT THO! I LOST MORE THAN I EVER GAINED BEING IN THE STREETS & STILL NEVER COMPLAINED…” he said.

He continued- “NOW THAT I TURNED #25 I JUST GREW A LIL WISER BUT IM STILL JUST AS PASSIONATE ABOUT THIS SHIT & EVERYTHING I BELIEVE IN! I COULD GO ON & ON ABOUT THIS SHIT BUT IM NOT! IM 4 EVER GRATEFUL FOR ALL I HAVE & ALL THAT’S OUT THERE FOR ME TO GAIN SO IM STAYING 10 TOES DOWN IN THIS SHIT TIL ITS OVER WITH! SHOUT OUT TO EVERY SINGLE SOUL THAT HELPED ME WITH THIS ALBUM & LONG LIVE ALL THE GUYS THAT AIN’T LIVE TO SEE #25FROM MY HOOD TO YOURS.”

The rapper who just welcomed his baby boy with his girlfriend Taina is currently facing conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges. He’s out on bail as the case continues.