Lil Kim Says 50 Cent Is Salty Because She Turned Down His Dinner Date

Lil Kim is responding to 50 Cent trolling her following her BET Awards appearance, saying he is salty over a failed date.

The BET Awards Show held on Sunday, June 27 served up numerous hot topics for the public to feast on. These ranged from a no-limit type performance from Lil Nas X to some out-of-the-box fashion outfits, and a big reveal from Cardi B, who announced her second pregnancy with husband Offset.

As expected, the agitator, 50 Cent is coming through with jokes about that night, however, Mr. Paper is warning him to leave his woman out of it. Lil Kim’s attire for the extravagant affair has been amid the fashion talks over the past few days, and mostly not in a good way.

The 46-year-old “Lady Marmalade” rapper had swapped her hot black shorts and tuxedo jacket for a costume that left many criticizing her decision.

A white Prada ensemble, which includes a hair clip in her bangs was Lil Kim’s outfit during her tribute performance to Queen Latifah.

While the outfit made rounds on the internet, 50 Cent, who is particularly known for going too far, took to social media to make jokes about the rapper’s face.

Lil Kim’s body and face transformation throughout her rap career is quite popular and astounding. On Wednesday, June 30, 50 posted a photo comparing the rapper’s face to that of an owl.

He captioned, “who did this sh*t. this ain’t right LOL…”

Based on this caption, 50 did not seem to be the one who created the collage, but he seemed to have found so much fun in the comparison, that he had to repost it.

This did not sit well with Lil Kim’s long-time boyfriend, Mr. Papers, who took to the comments to warn the rapper, “Leave my wife out the Jokes Ya heard.”

Mr. Papers, who is also a rapper, is standing beside his woman and is not in for the petty jokes. He and Lil Kim have a long, but tumultuous history, and together share a daughter named Royal Reign.

Mr. Papers and Lil Kim got back together last year (2020) after an almost five-year split, that evoked a custody battle over their daughter in 2015. The couple seemed to have worked things out and are ready for a new phase in their lives.

In a post on Instagram, Lil Kim wrote, “[50 Cent] I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down. Let it go u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go.”

She added that she will be addressing it in her upcoming book. “50cent, I address that situation all in my book coming in November,” Lil Kim wrote. “Make sure you go get it. Pre-orders available now.”