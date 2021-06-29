Sean Kingston Reveals Drake’s Studio Secret To Recording Bangers

Sean Kingston pilled some of Drake’s secret studio tactics to record those bangers we all love.

The “Beautiful Girls” singer has a deep respect for his counterpart Drake who he says is at G.O.A.T level due to his ability to incorporate the things around him into his lyrics. Sean Kingston was specifically speaking to times he claims he saw Drake in the studio chatting with girls before jumping into the recording booth.

Drake has always had that cinch when it comes to having catchy lyrics, and it’s no surprise that perhaps his fan base is made up largely of females. His lyrics are also always ending up in social media captions or expressions because of how relatable they are, especially when it comes to affairs of the heart.

However, according to Kingston, Drake is in touch with reality, and that’s why his music is great.

“That’s why Drake is Drake because when he’s having conversations, the conversations he’s having, he’s putting them in songs,” Kingston told HipHopDX. “That’s why they can be Instagram captions. Yo, I’ve never seen nothing like it. The dude will be in the studio with girls…the dude is a G.O.A.T.”

Kingston recalled one story of being in the studio with Drake and seeing how the rapper operates.

“Drake was in the room, you know, he’s got girls around him and the guy is basically having conversations with girls and he’s just going back to the booth and doing his thing,” he said. “And I’m like, ‘Yo, this n* gga’s a genius,’ because he’s saying sh*t that n*ggas are scared to say and he’s winning with it.”

He added that while some men might not rate Drake’s music because it comes off emotional, women can relate, and even men are coming around to his music.

“Because n***as feel like, ‘Oh, that’s probably too soft.’ But the girls are like, ‘Oh my god, he touched-melted my heart with that sh*t'”

At the beginning of his rise, Drake was often regarded by other rappers and male fans as too soft for rap music. Back then, some hilarious memes were shared describing how men who listen to Drake’s music are. However, the “Hotline Bling” rapper has continued to make music that not only his fans love but songs that have longevity as fans continue to stream his hits from the start of his career.

The rapper’s Certified Lover Boy album is yet to drop even as fans clamor for a release date which Drake has so far skirted past, only vaguely saying sometimes at the end of summer the album will drop.