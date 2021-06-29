Safaree Samuels & Erica Mena Baby No. 2 Amid Pending Divorce

Erica Mena and her soon-to-be ex-husband Safaree Samuels have welcomed baby number two.

The New York rapper disclosed on social media on Monday, June 28, that he is now a father of two. “MR. Straittt jr is here!!” Safaree Samuels captioned a photo of himself holding his newborn baby, who was carefully swaddled so that his face is hidden.

Erica Mena was scheduled to give birth sometime in July, so speculations are that the baby might be just a few days or weeks early. Nevertheless, the baby, whose name has not yet been disclosed, seems to be quite healthy.

While fans welcome this joyful news and have poured their congratulations in the comments, the next question is whether or not Safaree was allowed to be in the room to witness the birth of this baby, as he had previously requested. Erica Mena and Safaree have not been seeing eye to eye for the past several months. The reality TV personality filed for divorce during her pregnancy on May 21.

After a number of divorce announcements and the pair rekindling the fire soon after, this final filing might really be legit. The two have been married since 2019, and it’s safe to say it’s been a rough journey. In February 2020, their first bundle of joy, Safire Majesty Samuels, was born, and even then, the issues between the two continued, some leading to a public social media brawl.

Court documents revealed that Erica Mena, who mothers a son King from her previous relationship with Raul Conde, is asking for joint legal custody, final decision-making authority, and primary physical custody of 1-year-old Safire. Erica is also asking Safaree to pay child support and her attorney’s fees, and permanent exclusive use of their marital residence.

In the court documents, Erica said her marriage with Safaree is “irretrievably broken,” and there is “no hope of reconciliation.”

About a month later, Safaree did not only file documents to challenge Erica’s requests but also ran to the court with requests to witness his child’s birth, afraid Erica would keep him from the delivery room. He was reportedly present at Safire’s birth and did not want to miss this one, and so far, we are not sure if he did.

Erica has not yet publicly celebrated the birth of her newest son.