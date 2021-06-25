Foota Hype’s Brother Shot And Killed In Casava Piece

The brother of sound system selector Oniel “Foota Hype” Thomas has been killed in what is speculated to be a reprisal killing in the community of Cassava Piece in St. Andrew. The incident took place late Thursday evening.

Foota Hype confirmed that his brother was killed as he shared on Instagram: “RIP Rohan aka Shortman. Walk good brother”. He added, “I can see clearly the devil is after my soul which he will never have.”

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) confirmed that police are investigating the shooting incident, but few details have been released.

Meanwhile, news sources are reporting that the killing is linked to an incident that occurred earlier in the community and could be a reprisal to that incident.

According to the Jamaica Star, there was an earlier incident in which one man was beaten by unidentified persons supposedly for no reason. However, the man became enraged and left but returned shortly with a gun which he used to shoot Thomas’ brother.

It’s unclear if other persons have been shot or injured. Thomas’ brother is said to be well known in the area as “Bourbon” and was said to be in the area where he often hangs out to drinks. At the time of the shooting, he was on his way to buy cigarettes.

He was crossing the road to go to the shop for the cigarettes when he was shot.