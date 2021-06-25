Barrington Levy’s Classic Song Features In Netflix ‘The Harder They Fall’ Movie

Good music is timeless music, and that may be the very reason Barrington Levy’s 36-year-old song is still making strides.

The first trailer for the highly anticipated Black Western Netflix film, “The Harder They Fall,” debuted on Thursday, June 24, and dancehall icon Barrington Levy‘s “Here I Come” was used as the movie’s theme song!

The Jamaican artiste’s distinctive voice not only enhanced the drama in the scene but also added a distinct Jamaican flavor which has perhaps highlighted Jamaica’s love for Westerns.

“Here I Come” was the lead single in Levy’s 1985 album of the same name. The entire album was re-recorded in 1988 on CD as it was well-received by the public.

This is not the first big move for the popular single, and it probably will not be the last. “Here I Come” was featured in a popular 2004 action-adventure game Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, developed by British video game development company Rockstar North.

Four years later, the track was featured in another action-adventure game called Saints Row 2. Its new position as the trailer for the forthcoming film may be one of the biggest accomplishments for the track so far. The Harder They Fall features a star-studded cast of Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Lakeith Stanfield, Edi Gathegi, and more.

The Levy classic is already attracting viewers to the film, with many hoping the reggae hit is a hint of other sizzling music to be found on the film.

This Fall, They Ride! Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Danielle Deadwyler and Deon Cole star in The Harder They Fall pic.twitter.com/LG3fHLVJ9A — Netflix (@netflix) June 24, 2021

If you told me 20 years ago that in 2021 I'd watch a clip of Black cowboys with Idris Elba, Regina King shooting enemies to a Barrington Levy and Fela Kuti soundtrack…I'd have asked you to share more of your drugs… https://t.co/h1WLeClNjO — Yinka Adegoke (@YinkaWrites) June 24, 2021

One person commented, “Them thing yah happen when u do good music,” while another used the new accomplishment to argue, “Our culture is our most valuable export and yet the powers that be don’t respect or see the value in it.”

This social media user may have been referring to the Jamaican government who has been blaming the Reggae/Dancehall industry for the spike in crime on the island. Nevertheless, Prime Minister Andrew Holness recently disclosed his commitment to showing more interest and working on Jamaican music for global consumption.

Other social media users chimed in, “Relevance is key,” and “Legendary music.”

While many people are sending congrats and hailing Barrington Levy, the artiste has not yet responded to the new accomplishment.