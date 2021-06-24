French Montana Says Gucci Mane Didn’t Finesse $5K From Him

French Montana denies that he was finessed out of $5,000 by Gucci Mane.

The Bronx rapper insists that the alleged studio in Atlanta incident never happened. French Montana‘s denial comes several months after industry manager Deb Antney told the hosts at Drink Champs that French paid Gucci for a feature that never happened.

She claimed, “French didn’t really make it that well in Georgia,” before adding, “Gucci didn’t like French. Because the first time he went into the studio to do a song with him, he paid Gucci $5,000 to get on a feature. And he was just sitting in the studio and Gucci was gone out the backdoor. Gucci just took the money and left.”

Following Antney’s claim, the story made the rounds on social media, but French Montana did not respond initially.

Four months later, he has finally spoken on the allegations. Speaking during a recent interview with Miami’s 99Jamz radio station, French said the alleged “robbery”‘ never happened.

“I never did a verse with Gucci where he took my money and never did the verse,” the Bad Boy rapper said. “I think it was like, twelve years ago. He did do the verse… I don’t know where people got that story from. Me and Gucci is good. Me and Gucci never had a problem.”

The “Unforgettable” rapper added that he often hears stories about himself and generally chooses not to respond.

Based on French’s response, there could be a fire collab that’s gathering dust somewhere.