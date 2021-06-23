Saweetie’s Custom Bentley From Quavo Listed For Sale, Here’s How You Can Cop It

The custom Bentley that Quavo bought for his former girlfriend Saweetie is now up for sale at a dealership in San Diego, California. The exotic convertible whip was spotted at the dealership, Jakes Motor Cars, where it’s being sold for $279,888.

The ad on Jakes Motorcars says the vehicle has only 2100 miles. It also has the exterior color Jet-stream, which was a $6,000 addition. The interior is decked out with imperial blue and “icy” decals on the seats.

Following the breakup with Saweetie, it was reported that Quavo had the car repossessed. Fans of the rapper surmised that he spoke about the situation with the vehicle on the track “Having Our Way.”

In the song, Quavo raps, “She had it her way, now she out of a Bentley,” and it seems the rapper was telling it as it is.

While Quavo seeks a buyer for Saweetie’s ride, the singer is now riding in a brand new Rolls Royce Phantom. She showed off her new vehicle in a post on her Instagram page recently.

While she no doubt misses the Bentley and other lavish gifts that Quavo showered her with, Saweetie has been on a quest to show the world that she can afford to spoil herself.

Though she has not spoken directly about the repossession of her vehicle, the singer did say that she does not think a person should take back gifts.

Responding to questions about taking back gifts, in a Complex interview, Saweetie said, “I mean… If it’s mine, it’s mine.”

The interviewer also pointed out that the singer was wearing one of the Birkin bags that Quavo gifted her.