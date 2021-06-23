Ding Dong Readies “Outside Party” Anthem As Jamaica’s Entertainment Industry Opens Up

Ding Dong got a new “Outside Party” anthem ready for the summer.

Over the last several hours, social media has been abuzz with excitement following news of the phased reopening of Jamaica’s entertainment sector. Now, dancehall star Ding Dong is ready with the ‘outside’ anthem. The artiste has always been quick with the tunes, going from last year’s “Inside” when the island was in and out of lockdowns to this new “Outside Party.”

Hours after Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that the entertainment sector will be able to reopen with certain conditions, Ding Dong shared a video on social media in the studio rocking to a snippet of the new jam.

“Finallyyyyyyyyyy “OUTSIDE PARTY” who ready for the Jamaican street parties?” he captioned the video.

Fans and followers who are, of course, enthused and ready to attend an “outside party” welcomed the new song with a flood of fire emojis in the comments.

“Can’t wait to hear this play outside,” one person said, while another commented, “@dingdongravers u been waiting fa this….we been waiting fa this #outside.”

In the snippet, Ding Dong, whose real name is Kemar Ottey, could be heard singing, “Outside party! Outside party! Yuh nuh see mi skin just a scratch mi, outside party. Everybody get wild like mad ants, drink some liquor, spend some money make me promoter friend get richer.”

The entertainment sector has been under lockdown for over a year, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID 19, much to the dismay of many members of the sector, especially the promoters. There have been a number of calls for the sector’s reopening, especially after Rick’s Cafe hosted the tourist-infused Mocha Fest in March, that sparked public outrage about a ‘double standard.’

After facing much pressure from the public, who were no doubt tired of being cooped up in their homes, Prime Minister Holness took to parliament on Tuesday, June 22, to announce the sector’s impartial reopening. He gave the green light for small events such as round robins, parties, festivals, and outdoor concerts with no more than 100 people allowed, starting July 1.

Despite the conditions, Jamaicans have been celebrating the phased reopening as most have been longing to attend what Ding calls an “Outside Party.”